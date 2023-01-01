So Far, Price Instability

  • The CPI number, which will be announced this week, will affect all of the markets and is going to significantly move both the bond and equity markets.
  • What is interesting to note is the difference between the annual rate and the latest quarterly rates. It seems as if the Fed is just concentrating on the yearly rate, as the quarterly rate is nearing its range.
  • Bond prices for all the fixed-income markets are down so far this year, and yields have risen. However, with the cost of borrowing money rising, the “credit risk” issues have multiplied as well.
  • Equitiesin general are also starting to get nervous about the Fed’s rate raises and theincreased cost of borrowing money.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

The big mover for this week, in my view, is going to be our next inflation number, the Consumer Price Index, which will be announced Tuesday at 8:30 am EST. This number will affect all of the markets and is going to significantly

Projected annual CPI at latest quarterly rate

Weekly changes in major indexes since the beginning of 2023 - Nasdaq, S&P 500, DJIA

