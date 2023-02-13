Preparing For Japan Central Bank Shift

Summary

  • The Bank of Japan looks set to change its ultra-loose policy as inflation takes root. We see spillover risks to global yields, risk appetite and Japanese stocks.
  • Global stocks fell last week and U.S. Treasury yields rose across the curve as markets partly priced out Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year.
  • The U.S. CPI is due this week. The December core CPI was revised up sharply last week, showing it hadn’t slowed nearly as much as first reported.

A single US $100 bill sandwiched between two 10,000 JPY bills

RYO Alexandre/iStock via Getty Images

Transcript

Inflation in Japan has been on the rise - it’s driven by a weaker currency and higher energy prices. That’s now feeding into higher wages.

A sustained rise in inflation underpinned by wage

The chart shows that monthly wages in Japan, represented by a yellow line, have spiked higher alongside CPI core inflation, represented by a red line.

Japanese Wages And Core CPI Inflation, 1995-2023 (BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Haver Analytics and Refinitiv Datastream, February 2023)

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

