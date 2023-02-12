DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 10:39 AM ETDBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDF), DBSDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.22K Followers

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:DBSDF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 12, 2023 10:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Edna Koh - Group Strategic Marketing & Communications

Chng Sok Hui - Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Gupta - Chief Executive Officer

Edna Koh

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to DBS' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Briefing. We announced this morning a very strong set of numbers, both for the fourth quarter as well as for the full year.

So to tell us more, we have with us our CEO, Piyush Gupta; and our CFO, Chng Sok Hui. Without further ado, Sok Hui, please.

Chng Sok Hui

Thanks, Edna. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our results presentation. So let me start by explaining 2 changes to the results disclosure format introduced this quarter. First, for the various income items in the group profit and loss statement, i.e., net interest income, fee income and other noninterest income we have separated out treasury markets from the rest of the bank, which we labeled commercial book.

The profit and loss items for Treasury Markets were already previously available in the business unit section of the performance summary, so the information is not new.

What the format change does is to improve the transparency of the performance trends of our customer franchise, principally institutional banking and consumer banking and wealth. In particular, rising interest rates are unfavorable for Treasury Markets revenue booked as net interest income. This is due to higher funding costs for its noninterest-bearing and mark-to-market assets where the returns are shown under the noninterest income line as well as leading to net interest margin compression for its fixed income instruments. The commercial book, therefore, better represents the underlying net interest income trends of the group.

The new disclosure includes the commercial book's

