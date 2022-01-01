SITE Centers Corp.: Shares Appear Fairly Valued Following Q4FY22 Results

Feb. 13, 2023 11:57 AM ETSITE Centers Corp. (SITC)
Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • SITE Centers Corp. is a REIT that owns and operates over 100 wholly-owned open-air shopping centers across the U.S., with a sizeable presence in the Sunbelt region of the country.
  • The company maintained robust operating metrics through 2022, including occupancy rates above 95%.
  • The limited availability of space on high demand levels has enabled double-digit rent spreads.
  • The recapturing of space from weaker tenants provides an attractive opportunity to markup rents with better quality tenants.
  • The timing of this, however, could create near-medium term headwinds. And at current trading levels, shares appear fairly valued, given these uncertainties.
REIT, Real Estate Investment Trust concept, Person hand using smart phone with Real Estate Investment Trust icon on virtual screen.

Maxxa_Satori

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in high income communities within suburban neighborhoods.

Currently, they operate 101 wholly-owned properties that are geographically diversified across the U.S., with a significantly greater concentration in the Sunbelt

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
1.41K Followers
Focused primarily on companies with a time tested business model and a commitment to paying a dividend. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.