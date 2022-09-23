Ford: The Dividend Story Remains Robust

Feb. 14, 2023 11:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)RIVN, TSLA2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • Ford made a strategic choice in announcing a supplemental dividend during the FQ4'22 earnings call, supporting its stock price despite the underperforming quarter.
  • However, the stock may remain volatile over the next few weeks, attributed to the temporary price appreciation from short-term traders seeking quick profits.
  • It is also uncertain how TSLA's price war may turn out due to F's lower profit margins.
  • Investors looking to add here must proceed with caution indeed, due to the inherent volatility and potential losses in the short term.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

We had previously covered Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) here, discussing the massive tailwind for growth, attributed to the robust consumer demand for the F-150 Lightning. Its partnership with multiple battery makers also proved critical to the 2M

F 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

F 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.19K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.