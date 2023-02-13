Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 11:04 AM ETDingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.22K Followers

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Changlin Liang - Founder and CEO

Le Yu - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joyce Ju - Bank of America Securities

Ashley Xu - Credit Suisse

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Robin Leung - Daiwa

Operator

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dingdong Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to the first speaker today, [Mickey Zing], Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Dingdong fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With us today are Mr. Changlin Liang, our Founder and CEO; and Ms. Le Yu, our CSO.

You can refer to our fourth quarter 2022 financial results on our IR website at ir.100.me. You can also access a replay of this call on our IR website when it becomes available a few hours after its conclusion.

For today's call, management will provide their prepared remarks first, and then we will be hosting a question-and-answer session.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which also applies to this call. As we will be making forward-looking statements, please note that our numbers stated in this following management's prepared remarks are in RMB terms. And we will discuss non-GAAP measures today, which are more solidly explained and reconciled to the most comparable measures reported in our earnings release and filings with the SEC.

I will now turn the call to your first speaker today, the Founder and the CEO

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.