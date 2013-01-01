AAAU And GLD: Offering Promising Investment Opportunities (Technical Analysis)

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
293 Followers

Summary

  • SPDR Gold Trust ETF's price increase of 1,658.14% from the 2018 low to the 2020 high marked the flagpole of the recent bull flag, which is a very bullish structure.
  • GLD experienced a six-year consolidation from July 2013 to May 2019, resulting in an inverted head and shoulder pattern that serves as the foundation for future price increases.
  • A pullback in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and SPDR Gold Trust ETF is very constructive and offers buying opportunities in the gold market.

Golden ETF solid word on metallic cubes. 3d illustration.

jroballo

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (BATS:AAAU) and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) are exchange-traded funds (ETF) that track the spot gold price (CUR). Gold is considered a safe-haven asset against inflation and market volatility. ETFs

GLD Monthly Chart

GLD Monthly Chart (StockCharts.com)

AAAU Weekly Chart

AAAU Weekly Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Muhammad Umair profile picture
Muhammad Umair
293 Followers
Muhammad Umair, PhD is a financial markets analyst, advisor and investor with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He is the founder of Gold Predictors, a web application that publishes in-depth analysis and educational materials on the forex, gold, and silver markets using advanced analytical techniques. He has transformed the world of trading and investing by developing superior forecasting techniques and analyses that have up to 95% accuracy in price points and timing. The high-quality analysis and trading ideas, available at the Gold Predictors website, are the result of extensive research and testing of trading strategies on live accounts over time. He believes that the precious metals sector currently has the most potential. As a consequence, it is his main point of interest to help traders and investors make the most of that potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.