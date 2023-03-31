2 Major Trends Brookfield Asset Management Is Betting On

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
820 Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was a remarkable year for the company, they announced record performance for the business both in Q4 and in the full year of 2022.
  • The management has strategically aligned the company to take advantage of the deglobalization, and decarbonization trends.
  • BAM’s discounted cash flow price is approximately $39, which is 9% above its current price, so I think the stock is slightly undervalued at the moment.

Road sign with words global and local

Maria Vonotna

Investment thesis

As I wrote in my previous article after the third quarter results, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) is well placed to gain big from the recent asset valuation drop. I still stand by this

BAM discounted cash flow

alphaspread.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
820 Followers
Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.