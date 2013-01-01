MPLX: This 9% Yielding MLP Is A Winner That Can Keep Growing The Distribution

Feb. 15, 2023 9:00 AM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPC5 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
23.88K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past decade MPLX has returned $23.22 through its distributions and investors would have received 67.28% of their initial investment back through distributions prior to compounding.
  • MPLX continues to grow its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and DCF, which has allowed them to produce $4.98 billion of DCF and provide a 1.6x coverage ratio.
  • MPLX has increased its quarterly distribution 30 times over the last 42 quarterly distributions, growing the quarterly distribution by 338.1%.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Since my first article on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) (can be read here), MPLX has appreciated by 18.75%, and when the distributions have been accounted for, the total return has been 27.06% compared to 10.09% in the S&P 500. Over

MPLX

Seeking Alpha

MPLX Distribution

Seeking Alpha

MPLX

Seeking Alpha

MPLX

Dividend Channel

MPLX

MPLX

MPLX

MPLX

MPLX

MPLX

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
23.88K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.