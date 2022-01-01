Occidental Petroleum: Higher Production Volumes And Lower Price Realizations

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.92K Followers

Summary

  • Oil and natural gas prices in Q4 2022 were significantly lower than in Q3 2022.
  • Thus, I expect Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s fourth-quarter financial results to be weaker than the previous quarter.
  • Due to the sudden reopening of China, the demand for crude oil is expected to increase.
  • Even with the current market outlook, Occidental Petroleum Corporation can remain financially healthy and profitable.

prairie morning winter

chinaface

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is expected to release its 4Q 2022 financial results on 28 February. As a result of lower oil, natural gas, and LNG prices, I expect OXY’s 4Q 2022 financial result to be weaker than in 3Q

Figure 1 – International petroleum and other liquids production and consumption

eia

Figure 2 – Energy prices

eia

Figure 3 – OXY’s capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 – OXY’s cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 – OXY’s margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 – OXY’s return ratios

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.92K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.