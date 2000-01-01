ICOW: Cash Cow That Is Worthy Of Consideration

Rahul Chahal
Summary

  • ICOW invests in high-quality ex-US companies with high free cash flow yields.
  • Free cash flow yield based strategy should perform well if interest rates remain above inflation.
  • Valuation for developed markets remains attractive.

Happy Cow on an alpine meadow with view to Val di Funes, south tyrol

Finding stocks that will provide a good return in an overvalued market is difficult. Investors have used free cash flow yield as a benchmark to determine the strength of the company. Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (

P/E

Forward P/E Selected MSCI (Yardeni Research)

Forward P/E Selected MSCI (Yardeni Research)

Forward P/E Selected MSCI (Yardeni Research)

Screening

ICOW Screening Methodology (Pacer Funds)

FCF

ICOW Free Cash Flow Yield (Pacer Funds)

Holdings

Holdings, Country, Sector Breakdown (Pacer Funds)

Sector Breakdown

Sector Breakdown (Pacer Funds)

Country Breakdown

Country Breakdown (Pacer Funds)

Characteristics

Index Characteristics (Pacer Funds)

Morningstar

Morningstar Rating (Morningstar)

Comparison chart

Chart Comparing ICOW VEA ACWX SCHF (Author)

Comparison

Chart Comparing ICOW VEA ACWX SCHF (Author)

Profile

Profile (Seeking Alpha)

Grade

ETF Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Dividends

Dividends (Seeking Alpha)

Liquidity & Concentration Risk

Liquidity and Concentration Risk (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information sharing purposes and not financial advice in any manner.

Comments

