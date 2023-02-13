Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.22K Followers

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kip Meintzer - Global Head of Investor Relations

Roei Golan - VP of Finance and Acting CFO

Gil Shwed - Founder, and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Tindle - Raymond James

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Keith Bachman - BMO Capital Markets

Andrew Nowinski - Wells Fargo

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

Shaul Eyal - Cowen & Co

Raymond McDonough - Guggenheim Securities

Gray Powell - BTIG, LLC

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse

Kip Meintzer

[Call Starts Abruptly] Financial Results Video Conference. At this time are in listen-only mode, during the formal presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Joining me remotely today are Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO; along with our Acting CFO, Roei Golan.

As a reminder, the video conference is live on our website and is recorded for replay. To access the live conference and replay information, please visit the company's website at checkpoint.com. For your convenience, the replay will be available on our website. If you would like to reach us after the call, please contact Investor Relations by e-mail at kip@checkpoint.com.

During this presentation, Check Point representatives may make certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 include, but are not limited to, statements related to Check Point's expectations regarding our products and solutions, expectations regarding customer adoption of our products and solutions, expectations related to cyber security and other threats, expectations regarding our 2023 initiatives, our ability to continue to develop to platform capabilities and solutions, customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions, the market for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.