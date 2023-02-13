Teradata Corporation (TDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 11:59 AM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.22K Followers

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Lee - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Steve McMillan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Claire Bramley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Radke - Citi

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Pat Walravens - JMP Securities

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone. My name is Drew, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Teradata Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Christopher Lee, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Christopher Lee

Good morning, and welcome to Teradata's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

Steve McMillan, Teradata's President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead our call today, followed by Claire Bramley, Teradata's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results and our outlook.

Our discussion today includes forecasts and other information that are considered forward-looking statements. While these statements reflect our current outlook, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risk factors are described in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings. Please note that Teradata intends to file the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 later this month. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update are forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.