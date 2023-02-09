Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 12:03 PM ETTerumo Corporation (TRUMF), TRUMY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.22K Followers

Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Naoki Muto - Chief Accounting and Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Naoki Muto

Hello. I am the CAFO, Muto. I will give an overview of our earnings results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

First, the highlights of this earnings announcement. Revenue continued to exceed ¥200 billion as in Q2, for our highest-ever result. When excluding FX impact, all companies and regions saw increased revenue, including China, where there were COVID-19 concerns. Profit increased over 30% year-on-year, and expanded even further compared to Q2. We proactively raised prices in an expanded number of businesses and regions.

We also continued activities from Q2 to rationalize our portfolio, completing the sale of the nutrition business that was part of Hospital Care Solutions. We recorded a profit of ¥3.9 billion from that sale. In light of factors including the results up to Q3, we will revise our earnings guidance. We will revise our revenue guidance upward, primarily to reflect FX impact. We will revise our profit guidance downward, to reflect unfavorable macro environmental factors and the starting costs of the new Plasma Innovation business.

Next slide, please. Here are the P&L results. We recorded the highest-ever revenue for a quarter, and exceeded ¥600 billion year-to-date as well. It was an 18% increase year on year.

Q3 standalone gross profit improved year-on-year. Operating profit was ¥37.5 billion, for a 31% year-on-year increase. This includes ¥3.9 billion in profit on the sale of the nutrition business. Year-to-date adjusted operating profit returned to profit growth.

Next slide, please. Here is the Q3 variance analysis. Gross profit increment by revenue increase was ¥6.5 billion. In addition to demand recovery, revenue grew thanks to positive impact from new products. Gross profitability on sales

