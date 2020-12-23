Bitcoin And The Tax-Loss Harvesting Rally

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bitcoin sold off in December and rallied in January for a reason.
  • Miners rush to cash in their chips as contagion still weighs.
  • Regulation and other risks still weigh.
  • Big banks are coming with a digital payments option.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Global Markets Playbook. Learn More »

Bitcoin in recession global market crisis stock red price drop arrow down chart fall, Money losing moving economic inflation deflation investment loss crash, 3d rendering

KanawatTH

I have been bearish on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) since my article in October of 2021 when I saw the risk of regulation coming amongst other threats. Investors have cheered the January rally in Bitcoin but it is technical

My Global Markets Playbook Marketplace service can save investors from the common investment mistakes that are driven by psychology. My technical analysis, proprietary timing model, and sentiment studies can help you time the markets better and hang onto valuable capital. Sign up now for a 14-day free trial to the service and join us in 2023.


This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
2.97K Followers
A weekly guide to the key indices, stocks and commodities.

Author of "The Stock Market is Easy - How to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Average Investor".

I am an active trader in stocks, FX and commodities with over 15 years' market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and have developed a strong skill base in technical analysis. I run the Global Markets Playbook on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.