IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call February 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Santiago Donato - IR Officer

Matias Gaivironsky - CFO

Jorge Cruces - CIO

Santiago Donato

Good morning, everyone. I'm Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of IRSA, and I welcome you to the Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

First of all, I would like to remind you that both audio and slide show may be accessed through company's Investor Relations website at www.irsa.com.ar by clicking on the banner webcast link. The following presentation and the earnings release are also available for download on the Company website.

After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and investors. If you want to make a question, please click the bottom labeled, raise hand or use the tap.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded, and the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company's financial and operating performance.

All projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the Company's earnings release regarding forward-looking statements.

Matias Gaivironsky

To start, I would like to summarize the main events of the period of the second quarter of 2023 and subsequent events. The Company closes a very good quarter with a strong financial and operational figures, shopping malls kept growing in terms of sales, visitors and margins despite the December that was partially affected by the World Cup. But then January and February, we are seeing very good figures in whole, relevant events that after the closing of the period, we reached 100% occupancy in our office -- in our latest development [indiscernible] in Catalinas. Remember that we opened a building in the middle of the pandemic. We sold approximately half of the building at very big

