SSR Mining: Stock In Selling Mode After The Turkish Earthquake

Summary

  • SSR Mining Inc. reported a Gold equivalent production of 182,655 GEOs in 4Q22. The company sold 172,042 GEOs (146,385 Au Oz and 2,097,482 Ag Oz).
  • For 2023, Gold Production is expected to be between 600K and 670K Au ounces, and Silver production between 8 Moz and 9 Moz.
  • Çöpler mine was not in this destructive earthquake red zone, and the company did not notify shareholders about any damage at the mine.
  • I recommend buying SSR Mining Inc. between $14.35 and $13.8, with possible lower support at $13.15.
Closeup of big gold nugget

bodnarchuk

Introduction

Denver-based SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) released its fourth-quarter and FY22 production results on February 8, 2023. Also, the company released its three-year outlook update.

Important note: This article is an essential update to my article published

Chart

SSRM 4Q22 production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly Production GEO history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly AISC per GEO history (Fun Trading)

Chart

SSRM Quarterly production 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Table

SSRM 2023 Guidance (SSRM Press release)

Map

SSRM Cöpler mine location (Bloomberg USGS Nasa)

Chart

SSRM Gold, Silver, Copper 1-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SSRM TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

