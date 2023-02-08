Affirm: Short-Term Headwinds But Undervalued

Feb. 13, 2023 2:45 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
Summary

  • Affirm is a leading Buy Now Pay Later provider, which has deals with major players such as Amazon and other providers which contribute to over 60% of U.S. retail ecommerce sales.
  • The company reported mixed financial results as it mixed both revenue and earnings expectations for Q2, FY23. This was mainly driven by short-term demand challenges, especially from its Peloton merchant.
  • Despite these challenges, Affirm has grown its active consumers by 39% year over year to 15.6 million.
  • 86% of transactions are also from repeat customers, which is a positive sign for the user experience of its product.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) one of the leading Buy Now Pay Later [BNPL] providers in the U.S. The company was a pioneer in this space, founded in 2012, two years before competitor Afterpay in 2014. Its founder and CEO is also a living legend named Max Levchin, who

