Informatica: Good Progress With Transition To Cloud-Only Sales Model

Feb. 13, 2023 3:11 PM ETInformatica Inc. (INFA)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
147 Followers

Summary

  • INFA has a strong Data Management foundation and potential to capture a growing share of the digital transformation market.
  • INFA is making positive progress in transition to a cloud-native, subscription-based business model.
  • I recommend taking a small initial stake and size up as INFA moves beyond the challenging FY23.

Communication network concept. Abstract background.

metamorworks

Investment thesis

Due to its solid Data Management foundation, Informatica (NYSE:INFA) is exposed to the long-lasting secular theme of digital transformation. I think INFA is in a great position to capture a growing portion of a sizable TAM as

Valuation

Own estimates

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
147 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.