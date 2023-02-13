Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stephanie Lee - Investor Relations

Matthew Gline - CEO

Frank Torti - MD, Vant Chair

Mayukh Sukhatme - President & Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Cheng - JP Morgan

Louise Chen - Cantor

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist

Corinne Jenkins - Goldman Sachs

Dennis Ding - Jefferies

Douglas Tsao - HCW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Roivant Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephanie Lee. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Lee

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss Roivant's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Presenting today, we have Matt Gline, our Chief Executive Officer. For those dialing in via conference call, you can find the slides being presented today as well as the press release announcing these results on our IR website at www.investor.riovant.com. We'll also be providing the current slide numbers as we present to all you follow along.

I'd like to remind you that we'll be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation that reflect our current views and expectations, including those related to our financial performance and the potential attributes of our products and product candidates. We strongly encourage you to review the information that we filed with the SEC, including the earnings release and the Form 10-Q filed this month. For more information regarding these forward-looking statements and risks - and related risks and uncertainties. We will begin with Matt Gline, who will review key business updates and provide a financial update. We will end the call with a Q&A session.

