Summary

  • Aswath Damodaran is an investing and finance authority on markets & valuation, among many other things.
  • In a 2022 interview, he provided a masterclass in inflation, some lessons in history, and potential ways to protect your portfolio this time around.
  • In a previous piece, I focused on what I call “AIR” Factors from Damodaran’s insights on how to position a portfolio against high inflation, and how they performed in 2022.
  • In this piece, I revisit the AIR Factors and their performance in 2023 so far, and we see some interesting reversals in performance.
  • I conclude with some ETFs and specific stocks based on the AIR factors.

In a piece I wrote in late December, I detailed some thoughts around inflation and practical applications from an interview with Aswath Damodaran mid-2022. In the piece, we covered some historical considerations around inflation, and looked at asset classes

Small cap value performance, 2023 YTD

AIR Factor #1 - Small Cap Value (IJS) Performance, 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

Small Cap Value (IJS) Performance, 2022 & 2023 YTD

AIR Factor #1 - Small Cap Value (IJS) Performance, 2022 & 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

Company age, performance 2022 & 2023 YTD

Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Small stocks performance, 2022 & 2023 YTD

Portfolio123 data, Author Table

Consumer non-discretionary stock performance 2022, 2023YTD

Portfolio123 data, author table

Utility stock performance, R3000 universe, 2023 YTD

Utility stock performance, R3000 universe, 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

FAGAM stock performance 2022

FAGAM stock performance 2022 (Portfolio123 )

FAGAM stock performance 2023 YTD

FAGAM stock performance 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

HIgh margins and quality, 2022 & 2023 YTD performance

Portfolio123 data, author table

Global Inflation Rates, Ex-US/Canada, Jan 2023

Global Inflation Rates, Ex-US/Canada, Jan 2023 (Trading Economics.com)

Ex-US ETF performance 2022, 2023 YTD

Ex-US ETF performance 2022, 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

Inflation factor performance summary, 2022 & 2023 YTD

Author Table

Inflation Factor ETF strategy, 2023 YTD

AIR Factor ETF strategy, 2023 YTD (Portfolio123)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. I am an individual investor and writer, not an investment advisor. Readers should always engage in his or her own research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or specialized attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.

