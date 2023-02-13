Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

George Mihalos - Head, Investor Relations

Stephanie Ferris - Chief Executive Officer and President

Erik Hoag - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JP Morgan

Rayna Kumar - UBS

Lisa Ellis - MoffettNathanson

Dave Koning - Baird

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

John Davis - Raymond James

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Dan Dolev - Mizuho

Operator

Good day and welcome to the FIS Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. George Mihalos, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

George Mihalos

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for the FIS fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. This call is being webcasted. Today’s news release, corresponding presentation and webcast are all available on our website at fisglobal.com.

With me on the call this morning are Stephanie Ferris, our CEO and President; and Erik Hoag, our CFO. Stephanie will lead the call with a strategic and operational update, followed by Erik reviewing our financial results and providing forward guidance.

Turning to Slide 3, today’s remarks will contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and other filings with the SEC. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Please refer to the Safe Harbor language.

Also, throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net

