This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
You might have noticed that the stock market is doing something that most people didn't expect. After a rather painful 2022, the consensus was expecting a weak first half for stocks, followed by the start of a new bull market in the second half.
The reasoning was simple, elegant, and so far... wrong.
The economy was expected to fall into recession in the first half of 2023. That's still the FactSet consensus.
However, recent economic data has come in better than expected, both in the US and globally, and now the recession is expected to begin in Q2 2023, not Q1.
The overall average of 18 economic and nine leading indicators has been improving to the point that a soft landing now looks possible.
Apollo Management's base case is not a soft or hard landing but a "no landing" scenario where the economy doesn't even slow. They think it could keep growing at 2% to 3% all year, surprising everyone.
That's far from the consensus, but the Atlanta Federal Reserve real-time GDP growth model does agree that, for now, this appears to be happening.
|Earnings Decline In 2023
|2023 S&P Earnings
|X 25-Year Average PE Of 16.8
|Decline From Current Level
|0%
|$217.25
|$3,656.32
|10.6%
|5% current consensus
|$206.39
|$3,473.50
|15.1%
|10%
|$195.53
|$3,290.69
|19.6%
|13% (average since WWII)
|$189.01
|$3,181.00
|22.2%
|15%
|$184.66
|$3,107.87
|24.0%
|20%
|$173.80
|$2,925.05
|28.5%
(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool, FactSet, Bloomberg)
At the start of the year, Morgan Stanley, the most accurate forecaster of 2022, expected the stock market to fall 20% in Q1, hit bottom, and then begin a new bull market.
Now the consensus is for stocks to only fall about 15% from here, retesting the lows of October before the new bull market begins.
While the potential range of outcomes is wide (it always is), it's looking like we're currently stuck in a stock market no-man's land.
There is also the issue of a lot of institutional buyers who were caught offside by 2022. They were underweight stocks coming into the year, and according to Bloomberg, most still don't believe the January rally.
In other words, it's now looking like we might be stuck in a trading range for the next few months or even possibly the rest of the year.
My best educated guess, based on the most recent data, is that stocks are likely to fall 5% to 10% sometime in 2023, and potentially 15% before bottoming in the first half.
The reason the slower-than-expected mild recession matters is that the longer it takes to begin, the less the market will care about 2023 results.
Wall Street's favorite valuation metric is 12-month forward earnings. In other words, by June the street will be 50% looking at 2023 earnings and 50% 2024.
And given that it's looking more likely that this will be the mildest recession in history, the earnings declines we see in 2023 could be closer to -5% to 0% than the historical average and median 13%.
The probability of a 20% EPS decline is looking ever less likely.
So what does this mean for dividend investors?
I deal in facts, not forecasting the future. That’s crystal ball stuff. That doesn’t work." - Peter Lynch
As an economic nerd (my major in college), I love keeping up with the latest data about the economy, inflation, and earnings forecasts.
But guess what? Whether the recession in 2023 is mild, severe, or we don't get one at all, ultimately doesn't matter to your long-term plans.
I watch Bloomberg, so you don't have to. I stay on top of the latest data, so that I can tell you why the market is doing what it's doing, and what the probability ranges are for the next few months.
Purely so that you are prepared for almost anything that's coming next, and don't panic sell.
But long-term dividend blue-chips are the best-performing asset class in history.
Yes, different economic cycles will result in different types of stocks under or outperforming, but no matter what happens with the economy in 2023, there is one thing that's likely true about 2024.
We're likely to have stronger growth in 2024 than in 2023, which means that dividend-growth stocks will likely have a banner year.
So let me show you how to quickly and easily find the best dividend growth blue-chips potentially set to soar in 2024... and beyond.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to find the best dividend growth blue-chips with exceptional return potential in 2024.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy Or Better
|319
|63.80%
|2
|Quality 10+ (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|292
|58.40%
|3
|0.5% Yield Or Higher (dividend stocks)
|262
|52.40%
|4
|15+% long-term return potential (hyper-growth returns)
|45
|9.00%
|5
|
Sort By Long-Term Return Potential
|0.00%
|6
|Select 5 Of Your Favorite Companies From The Top 12
|5
|1.00%
|Total Time
|1 Minute
Now let me give you a short intro to my favorite five out of this screen.
Here they are in order of highest to lowest long-term return potential.
Further Reading
DK Quality Rating: 99% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN
Current Price: $656.35
Fair Value: $705.73
Discount: 7%
DK Rating: Potentially good buy
Yield: 0.8%
Long-Term Growth Consensus: 25.7%
Long-Term Total Return Potential: 26.4%
If ASML grows as expected and trades at historical market-determined fair value by the end of 2025, investors should earn 70% or 20% annually.
Further Reading
DK Quality Rating: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN
Current Price: $366.83
Fair Value: $412.70
Discount: 11%
DK Rating: Potentially good buy
Yield: 0.6%
Long-Term Growth Consensus: 22.6%
Long-Term Total Return Potential: 23.2%
If MA grows as expected and trades at historical market-determined fair value by the end of 2025, investors should earn 50% or 15% annually.
Further Reading
DK Quality Rating: 100% quality, very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king
Current Price: $208.78
Fair Value:$275.42
Discount: 24%
DK Rating: potentially strong buy
Yield: 2.0%
Long-Term Growth Consensus: 20.6%
Long-Term Total Return Potential: 22.6%
If LOW grows as expected and trades at historical market-determined fair value by the end of 2025, investors should earn 60% or 17% annually.
Further Reading
DK Quality Rating: 99% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN global aristocrat
Current Price: $36.85
Fair Value: $65.49
DK Rating: Potentially Ultra Value buy
Yield: 7.6%
Long-Term Growth Consensus: 9.1%
Long-Term Total Return Potential: 16.6%
If BTI grows as expected and trades at historical market-determined fair value by the end of 2025, investors should earn 100% or 27% annually.
Further Reading
DK Quality Rating: 99% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN
Current Price: $413.52
Fair Value:$414.11
Discount: 0%
DK Rating: potentially reasonable buy
Yield: 0.8%
Long-Term Growth Consensus: 16.4%
Long-Term Total Return Potential: 17.2%
If INTU grows as expected and trades at historical market-determined fair value by the end of 2025, investors should earn 44% or 16% annually.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these blue-chips (I'm not a market-timer).
13/13 Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about ASML, MA, LOW, BTI, and INTU.
These are industry-leading world-beater dividend growth Ultra SWANs (sleep well at night).
They have great balance sheets, very adaptable management, excellent long-term risk management scores from S&P, and are all trading at reasonable to outrageously attractive valuations.
I can't tell you when they will return to historical fair value, just that they eventually will if they keep executing as they have for the last several years.
And no matter what happens with the economy in 2023, 2024 is likely to be a better year for GDP and earnings growth, and that means faster-growing companies are likely to have a great year.
If you buy one or more of these five dividend growth legends today, I'm very confident you'll be happy with the results in 5+ years.
And in 10+ years? You'll likely feel like a stock market genius.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MA, ASML, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI, MA, ASML, and LOW in our portfolios.
Comments (1)