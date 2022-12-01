Mosaic Is Way Too Cheap

Feb. 13, 2023 4:26 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.12K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I start by explaining why I believe that fertilizer prices will remain high, as higher demand is meeting ongoing supply constraints.
  • Mosaic is reaping the benefits, as it is now set to benefit from rebounding demand, higher margins, and the fact that its balance sheet has become extremely healthy.
  • This opens up new opportunities to aggressively buy back shares at a very attractive valuation.
Sunlit corn field under beautiful sky with clouds, closeup view

Liudmila Chernetska

Introduction

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is one of my favorite companies. Not necessarily because of its performance but because I've spent so much time researching the company and its industry. It's what got me knee-deep in the agriculture industry after I worked

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
21.12K Followers
I'm a Buy-Side Macro Expert/Financial Markets Analyst. On Seeking Alpha, I discuss a wide range of topics including long-term dividend (growth) investments, mid-term trading opportunities, commodities, rates, and related. A big part of my philosophy is to incorporate as much macro as possible in my articles as it helps investors to make their own decisions and to be on top of all major developments. My DMs are always open. Also, I'm on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) in case you want to say hi! Long-Term Dividend HoldingsPSA, DUK, HD, PEP, RTX, UNP, VLO, DE, ABBV, CAT, HBAN, NSC, LHX, XOM, CVX, CP, LMT, NOC, CME, DHR, EXR

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.