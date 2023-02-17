Travere: Sparsentan Approval Is Likely, But Future Is Uncertain

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys and leads to end-stage kidney disease. Current treatments for IgAN are limited in their effectiveness.
  • Sparsentan, developed by Travere Therapeutics, is an experimental drug that targets both the endothelin and angiotensin pathways involved in IgAN.
  • The results of the PROTECT study showed that sparsentan significantly reduced proteinuria and was well-tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous findings.
  • Travere Therapeutics submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for accelerated approval of Sparsentan and received Priority Review status, with a target action date of February 17, 2023.
  • Travere's high short interest implies the market is anticipating its risks to actualize, but there is little evidence to support this. Stock of Travere is a "hold" heading into FDA decision.
Human Kidney

pepifoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases. The company has been making significant strides in the field of kidney disease, and is now making headway in the

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.9K Followers
As a practicing Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), I have a keen interest in biotechnology and enjoy researching and writing about it. Drawing from my direct experience with patients and my analytical skills, I offer unique perspectives on the topic. My primary focus is on late-stage/approved drugs, evaluating treatment options and determining where a new drug may be best suited, as well as increasing awareness of the risks associated with clinical trial outcomes and market performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.