LilliDay

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Everywhere you look, "experts" are debating whether or not there will be a recession. You see them discussing whether there will be a "hard" or "soft" landing.

Many investors have been on the sidelines, missing out on the market's significant rally in January. It's a pattern as old as the market itself. Investors sit out of the market out of fear that it will decline because of a recession or some other concern. Then, after seeing a large rally, they get FOMO (fear of missing out), and they jump in. The market climbs higher, then crashes, and those same investors sell as their original fears are realized.

This is the challenge for those who choose strategies that time the market. Investors can be very right about what will happen, but they also have to be right about the timing.

Investors are often able to fool themselves. If you speak to bulls today, the most common point they have is that the job market is super strong. Is this really a reason to be bullish?

Today, I want to discuss this point. Then I will discuss what I'm doing about recession risk.

But Jobs

I was watching CNBC the other night, and the analyst on there must have mentioned "but jobs are so strong" a dozen times as a reason to remain bullish after the recent rally.

Jobs are a terrible reason to be bullish about anything. As I sat there watching, I thought back to history and the mantra that was being touted before every recession in my lifetime. A mantra that politicians love to tout: Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!

What happened before prior recessions? Well, immediately preceding the Dot-com bust and the Great Financial Crisis, job openings were at long-term highs. Source

St. Louis Fed

That's right, just months before the recession started, job openings were everywhere.

Let's look at unemployment rates: Source

St. Louis Fed

Just months preceding both recessions, unemployment was at multi-year lows.

It wasn't just modern recessions, the same phenomenon can be observed in the 1970s-1990s.

St. Louis Fed

There was no material run-up in unemployment a long time before each recession. Typically, a recession starts within six months of unemployment hitting its lowest point. Ironically, low unemployment could arguably be a contrarian signal of a coming recession!

Jobs don't decline before a recession, they decline during a recession.

When you think about it, it makes perfect sense. A disturbingly high number of people live "paycheck to paycheck." In my life, I've seen people with incomes significantly above average who don't have enough cash on hand to pay their bills for a month. When workers start losing their jobs, they change their habits quickly. They don't taper down their discretionary spending slowly. They just stop spending, often because they literally don't have money. The businesses they frequented see a sharp downturn, and then lay off some of their employees, and so on. This domino effect happening throughout the economy is the very definition of a recession.

So don't sit there thinking that jobs will be the "canary in the coalmine" that will provide ample warning of a recession. Jobs reports are often the strongest shortly before a recession.

Neither of these metrics gets gradually worse before a recession. They tend to flatline for a period - sometimes a long period, sometimes briefly, and then when they deteriorate, it tends to happen quickly.

Where are these metrics now? Both have been in the sideways flatline period over the past year.

St. Louis Fed St. Louis Fed

This could continue, possibly even for years. However, it should not be viewed as some safety cushion from recession. By the time you see job openings crashing and unemployment soaring, it's too late. The recession is already underway.

Those shouting "But jobs!" are like someone standing outside before a rainstorm shouting, "I'm dry!" Now, I can't say with absolute certainty that the storm clouds brewing will result in rain. Sometimes, they blow over and go away, but I can tell you, I'm packing my umbrella.

Protect Your Portfolio With Cash Flow

One thing I've never said in my life is, "my portfolio has too much cash flow." Cash flow is the lifeblood of economics, there's no such thing as too much. Whether you are analyzing a business, your personal budget, or your portfolio, more cash flow is always better.

It's simple. Cash flow has optionality. That is, with cash flow, you have options. You can reinvest it, sit on it, take distributions from it, use it to pay bills/debt, or whatever you want. You don't even have to plan in advance, and you are free to change your mind.

It's always better to be able to change your mind. The more uncertain the future is, the more important it is that you have the ability to choose in the future.

For your portfolio, your cash flow will primarily come from dividends and interest. The Income Method focuses on building up a large stream of cash flow. This benefits retirees who might need to withdraw cash from their portfolio from time to time. Yet it also has significant benefits for investors who don't need to withdraw.

Is a recession coming? Maybe. Is the stock market going to crash? Maybe.

Investors frequently ask me whether they should be investing now because of X, Y, and Z. I just discussed above that a recession is a risk, and we can't count on the jobs report to warn us. So should you invest today?

If you are using the Income Method, then the answer is yes. Build up your cash flow, and it is better to do so sooner rather than later.

If a recession comes and the market crashes, you can redirect portions of your cash flow into investment opportunities. You don't have to reinvest in the same stocks that paid the dividends. You can evaluate with each payment what opportunities are best in the market today. It isn't necessary for you to sell and sit on cash, watching the market pass you by, and start wondering if maybe you were wrong and a recession won't happen.

Focus on growing your cash flow. Recessions will happen. You'll be investing for the rest of your life. Hopefully, that will be a nice long period. If you live for another 10-20 years, you are going to be investing through another 2-3 recessions. It's a question of when, not if.

Guessing when is difficult. Sitting in cash has a cost. What happens if the fall doesn't come? How much will the market rise before it falls? A 30% drop today is a lot. A 30% decline after the market rallied 40% isn't.

The great part of having a portfolio that produces significant cash flow is that it doesn't matter. Whether the recession starts tomorrow or in five years, your portfolio will produce cash flow that you can use for whatever purpose you deem best. You will have the cash to buy stocks at multi-decade lows.

Stay Diversified

Right now, the economy is in a time of transition. Interest rates are higher than they've been in many years, but even the most ardent hawks will admit that the top is coming soon. The Federal Funds rate will likely top off either in the high 4%s or the low 5%s. The question about the Federal Funds rate is shifting from how high it will be to how long it will be high. Some believe that the Fed might start cutting by mid-year. Others believe the Fed will maintain high rates through 2024.

Our strategy has been to be agnostic toward rates.

Some holdings have been thriving in a rising rate environment. We've seen several dividend hikes and supplemental dividends announced by the BDCs (business development companies) we hold. A blue-chip BDC, Ares Capital (ARCC), increased its dividend by 20% last year and paid a supplement on top! BDCs borrow at fixed and lend at floating rates, the perfect business model for a rising rate environment.

Other holdings we hold have seen strong headwinds from rising rates. Agency MBS dramatically underperformed last year as rising rates drove down prices. Agency MBS are bundles of mortgages that are guaranteed by the agencies Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. With no credit risk, they correlate strongly with U.S. Treasuries, which last year meant a dramatic price decline. We've seen a strong rally coming into 2023 in this category because MBS prices are stabilizing. If we look at the oldest agency mREIT, Annaly Capital (NLY), we can see that it has dramatically outperformed during recessions.

Here's what it did during the dot-com bust:

Data by YCharts

Here's what it did during the Great Financial Crisis:

Data by YCharts

The agency mREIT sector is counter-cyclical, often increasing during a recession.

Holdings like ARCC will continue to provide us with rising income as rates remain high. At the same time, holdings like NLY will outperform if a recession does come.

By maintaining this balance, we don't have to predict when a recession will happen. Our income will keep coming in, and we will keep growing it.

Conclusion

I believe that a recession is coming. Yet I'm not selling. Whether the market rises or falls doesn't matter to me. I'm not part of the cycle. I understand that stock prices change and that sometimes they will swing dramatically. I keep my eye on macro conditions, not to identify what to sell but to identify opportunities to buy. You see, I'm always a net buyer of stocks.

The U.S. economy has been the greatest generator of wealth the world has ever seen. The stock market is the easiest and most liquid way to invest in the economy. I want to own more of it, not less.

2023 is off to a great start, with almost everything rallying. We will remain focused on the cash flow. Our own cash flow and the cash flow of the companies we invest in.

We need to be aware that the bulls are currently in control of the market, and we might continue to see some surprising upside for several months. On the other hand, we must also be aware that some storm clouds are on the horizon. They may blow over, yet a recession is definitely a risk.

As earnings season rolls on, we will inspect each holding and evaluate its prospects both if current conditions persist and if the economy tips into recession. We will enjoy the benefits of high-interest rates on holdings like BDCs, CLOs, and commercial mREITs. At the same time, we will maintain a robust fixed-income portfolio and maintain our exposure to agency MBS.

At the end of the day, our portfolios will provide us with ample cash flow to manage whatever conditions the market decides to throw at us this year.

Don't rely on jobs to provide you enough warning to trade the market. Don't gamble your retirement on the market moving in one direction or another. Buy income producers that will ensure you have significant cash flow in your portfolio. Then focus on building that cash flow every day.