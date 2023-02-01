The Chemours Company: Market Volatility May Present Buying Opportunity

Feb. 13, 2023
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • A steady decline in gross margin in 2022 may continue into 2023.
  • An increase in volatility may present better buying opportunities.
  • I value the stock based on valuation metrics and a discounted cash flow model.

Black skillet with non-stick surface on slate background

Kuzmik_A/iStock via Getty Images

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) had an exciting and fantastic start to the year, returning 18% in January 2023. The company faces short-term headwinds, with its Titanium Technologies segment suffering volume declines due to supply constraints and price increases. The

The Chemours Company Q4 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume

The Chemours Company Q4 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (The Chemours Company Earnings Press Release)

The Chemours Company Q3 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume

The Chemours Company Q3 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (The Chemours Company Earnings Press Release)

The Chemours Company Q2 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume

The Chemours Company Q2 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (The Chemours Company Earnings Press Release)

The Chemours Company Q1 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume

The Chemours Company Q1 2022 Y/Y Change in Price and Volume (The Chemours Company Earnings Press Release)

The Chemours Company Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (Jun 2020 - Dec 2022)

The Chemours Company Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (Jun 2020 - Dec 2022) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The Chemours Company Days' Sales in Inventory

The Chemours Company Days' Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Days' Sales in Inventory for Various Consumer Staples and Materials Companies

Days' Sales in Inventory for Various Consumer Staples and Materials Companies (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The Chemours Company Share Repurchase and Diluted Share Count

The Chemours Company Share Repurchase and Diluted Share Count (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The Chemours Company Debt Schedule

The Chemours Company Debt Schedule (SEC.GOV)

The Chemours Company Technical Indicators

The Chemours Company Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Discounted Cash Flow Model for the Chemours Company

Discounted Cash Flow Model for the Chemours Company (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Prasanna Rajagopal
963 Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CC, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

