EngageSmart: Stay Smart By Holding On To The Stock

Feb. 13, 2023 6:18 PM ETEngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
295 Followers

Summary

  • ESMT's 4Q22 revenue exceeded consensus estimates by 2% and showed growth in both the SMB and Enterprise markets.
  • My thesis has not changed and there is still upside to the stock given the updated figures and valuation.
  • Management provided optimistic guidance for FY23 and 1Q23, including a projected increase in revenue, gross profit margin, and adjusted EBITDA.

Abstract concepts of cybersecurity technology and digital data protection. Protect internet network connection with polygons, dots and lines with dark blue background, center focus, side blur.

TU IS/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I believe the stock performance is a clear indicator of my thesis for EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) working out – especially when the valuation was at 6x forward revenue. Based on my updated model, I think there

Table Description automatically generated

Own estimates

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
295 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.