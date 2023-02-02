Palantir: Soaring On Good News

Feb. 13, 2023 6:00 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)MSFT, AAPL7 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. reported Q4 results that beat estimates on both lines.
  • The company recorded strong business growth.
  • Profitability is improving markedly.
  • I do much more than just articles at Cash Flow Club: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Business Leaders Converge In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Company Annual Meeting

Scott Olson

Article Thesis

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) reported its fourth-quarter earnings results and easily beat estimates. This has made Palantir's shares rise sharply, as analysts and investors had expected a weaker operational performance. The addition of

PLTR earnings

Seeking Alpha

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.43K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOG, META, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.