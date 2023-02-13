Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.23K Followers

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rick Muscha - Director of Investor Relations

Jim Anderson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sherri Luther - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alessandra Vecchi - William Blair

David Williams - Benchmark Company

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Christopher Rolland - SIG

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Greetings, welcome to Lattice Semiconductor Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Rick Muscha, Lattice’s Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Rick Muscha

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. With me today are Jim Anderson, Lattice's President and CEO; and Sherri Luther, Lattice's CFO. We will provide a financial and business review of the fourth quarter of 2022 and the business outlook for the first quarter of 2023. If you have not obtained a copy of our earnings press release that can be found at our company website in the Investor Relations section at latticesemi.com.

I would like to remind everyone that during our conference call today, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions based on information that is currently available and then actual results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents that the Company files with the SEC, including our 10-Ks, 10-Qs and 8-Ks.

These documents contain and identify important risk factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. This call includes and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.