Holding My ShotSpotter Stake

Feb. 13, 2023 7:59 PM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.39K Followers

Summary

  • The company has reported excellent financial results in 2022 so far, and I expect more of the same on the eve of annual results.
  • The valuation is not objectively cheap, though, so I'll not add to my stake here.
  • I think position size is of critical importance when running a portfolio of stocks, and not enough people write about it.

Generic crime scene police lights

Ajax9/iStock via Getty Images

Between November 21 of 2021 and March 3rd 2022, I switched from an "avoid" to a "buy" stance on ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI). Since I put out the "Avoid" piece, the shares are down about .9% against

A financial history of ShotSpotter from 2015 to the present

ShotSpotter Financials (ShotSpotter investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.39K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SSTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.