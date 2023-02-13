SideChannel Inc. (SDCH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 7:13 PM ETSideChannel Inc. (SDCH)
SideChannel Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Polk - CFO

Brian Haugli - Inside Director & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you, and welcome, everyone to SideChannel First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. With me this afternoon is SideChannel's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Haugli; and Ryan Polk, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to read the following statement. Statements or comments made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to financial projections, or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties. The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested and any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors which are discussed in detail in our SEC filings.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Ryan, who will discuss SideChannel's first quarter financial results.

Ryan Polk

Thank you. SideChannel grew revenue 48% on a year-over-year basis. Current year quarterly revenue was $1.5 million compared to just over $1 million for the same quarter during our last fiscal year. We also achieved a quarter-over-quarter growth result of 26%. Revenue by category shows that vCISO services grew 61% on a year-over-year basis and revenue from cybersecurity software and services grew by 28%.

Gross margin increased to 56% this quarter compared to 55% one year ago. The gain was primarily due to lower costs on third-party software, however, some of this gain was offset by a slight decrease in margin on internal services. Operating expenses exceeded gross profit resulting in a net loss of $602,000 for the quarter compared to net income of $328,000 for the same period in fiscal year 2022.

