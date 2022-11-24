Marathon Petroleum: Great Performance, But Will It Last?

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum reported a total income of $40.093 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12.6% from the same quarter a year ago and down 2.1% sequentially.
  • Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $28.82 per Bbl based on throughput per region. Margins are still well above average this quarter, despite dropping from 3Q22.
  • I recommend buying MPC between $118.2 and $112.5 to accumulate again, with potential lower support at $108, which is close to the 200MA.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

U.S. Bans Russian Oil Imports In Response To Continuing Invasion Of Ukraine

David Ryder/Getty Images News

Introduction

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), released its fourth-quarter and FY22 results on January 31, 2023.

Note: I have followed MPC quarterly since 2018. This new article is a quarterly update of

Table

MPC 4Q22 highlights (MPC Presentation)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Operating income 4Q21 versus 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

MPC Dividend comparison: MPC, VLO, PSX (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Chart comparison Revenue and net income MPC, VLO, PSX (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC global R&M Margin history (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC MPLX adjusted EBITDA 3Q22 versus 4Q22 (MPC Presentation)

Table

MPC 1Q23 outlook (MPC Presentation)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

MPC Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

MPC Balance sheet 4Q22 (MPC Presentation)

Chart

MPC TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.86K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term MPC occasionally.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.