Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 7:46 PM ETGalp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEF), GLPEY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.23K Followers

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCPK:GLPEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Otelo Ruivo - Head of IR

Filipe Crisóstomo Silva - CEO and CFO

Rodrigo Vilanova - Head of Energy Management

Thore Kristiansen - COO, Production and Operations

Conference Call Participants

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Joshua Stone - Barclays

Alessandro Pozzi - Mediobanca

Pablo Cuadrado - Kepler

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Henri Patricot - UBS

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Ignacio Domenech - JB Capital Markets

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Galp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Outlook Presentation.

I will now pass the floor to Otelo Ruivo, Head of Investor Relations.

Otelo Ruivo

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the analyst Q&A session related with Galp's fourth quarter and 2022 results. Earlier this morning, we released all the results materials and a video presentation from Filipe highlighting the key achievements during the year and covering the financial results. We also announced divestment from our Angolan Upstream assets, as I'm sure you all saw. Therefore, after some initial words from Filipe, we will go straight to Q&A. We have Filipe, Teresa, Georgios, and Thore from the Executive Team, and Rodrigo, our Head of Energy Management here to take your questions.

Before we start, I would like to remind you all that we will be making forward-looking statements that refer to our estimates. Actual results may differ due to factors included in the cautionary statement presented at the end of our presentation that we advise you to read.

Filipe, the line is yours.

Filipe Crisóstomo Silva

Thank you, Otelo. Good afternoon.

During 2022, Galp met most of its operating targets. So very, very strong performance across our physical asset base. Helped by the macro, operating cash flow was

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.