Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 8:50 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.23K Followers

Solaredge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Erica Mannion - Sapphire Investor Relations

Zvi Lando - CEO

Ronen Faier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Vrabel - Bank of America

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Markets

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Corinne Blanchard - Deutsche Bank

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Kasope Harrison - Piper Sandler

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge.com in the Investors section on the Event/Calendar page.

This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge with all rights reserved, and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the Event/Calendar page of the SolarEdge Investor website.

I would now like to turn the call over to Erica Mannion at Sapphire Investor Relations, Investor Relations for SolarEdge.

Erica Mannion

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 as well as the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2023.

With me today are Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer; and Ronen Faier, Chief Financial Officer. Zvi will begin with a brief review of the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Ronen will review the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, followed by the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2023. We will then open the call for questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.