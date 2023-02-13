Inflation Expectations Trending Lower

  • Ahead of January’s CPI report on Tuesday, consumer expectations towards inflation are generally stable and trending lower.
  • On a one-year basis, inflation expectations dropped ever so marginally falling from 4.99% down to 4.95%.
  • Three-year inflation expectations dropped from 2.99% down to 2.71%, and the only increase was in five-year expectations which increased from 2.4% to 2.5%.

Inflation

The monthly survey of consumer expectations from the New York Federal Reserve was released this morning and showed that ahead of January’s CPI report on Tuesday, consumer expectations towards inflation are generally stable and trending lower.

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

