UNG: Natural Gas Is Now Oversold And Is Likely Bottoming

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.47K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas prices are back at extreme lows below $2.5/MMBTU, where most producers will lose money.
  • Since natural gas and crude oil are near or below breakeven levels, producers are reducing their drilling rate - likely lowering production levels given the lack of capacity.
  • The negative shift in weather, falling rig count, and potential export boost from Freeport may push natural gas back into a shortage over the coming months.
  • While natural gas spot prices appear likely bottoming, UNG's immense "contango" pressure remains a key investment rig factor.
gas burner, shortage

Albert_Karimov

The North American natural gas market has been on a wild ride over the past three years. Global pandemic-related production cuts and the war in Europe caused prices to surge to decade highs as many feared a considerable shortage. After peaking around $9.4/MMBTU

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.47K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.