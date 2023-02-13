Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 10:03 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.24K Followers

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Liz Stine - Director, Investor Relations

Jayshree Ullal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ita Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Anshul Sadana - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Ader - William Blair

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Paul Silverstein - Cowen

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Jim Suva - Citigroup

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Fahad Najam - Loop Capital

Pierre Ferragu - New Street Research

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Alex Henderson - Needham

Matt Niknam - Deutsche Bank

Tim Long - Barclays

Ittai Kidron - Oppenheimer

Ben Bollin - Cleveland Research

James Fish - Piper Sandler

David Vogt - UBS

Tom Blakey - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Erik Suppiger - JMP Securities

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse

George Notter - Jefferies

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Operator

Welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 Arista Networks Financial Results Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section at the Arista website following this call. Ms. Liz Stine, Arista’s Director of Investor Relations, you may begin.

Liz Stine

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me on today’s call are Jayshree Ullal, Arista Networks’ President and Chief Executive Officer and Ita Brennan, Arista’s Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, Arista Networks issued a press release announcing the results for its fiscal fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. If you would like a copy of this release, you can access it online at our website.

During the course of this conference call, Arista Networks management will make forward-looking statements, including those relating to our financial outlook

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.