Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:RCRRF) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mizuho Shen - Group Manager, IR & Public Relations

Junichi Arai - Executive Officer, Corporate Planning

Hisayuki Idekoba - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Shinnosuke Takeuchi - Jefferies Securities

Haruka Mori - JPMorgan

Yamamura Junko - Citi Group Securities

Mizuho Shen

Welcome to the Recruit Holdings' Third Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This call is a simultaneous translation of the original call in Japanese and translation is provided for the convenience of investors only. I'm Mizuho Shen, Group Manager of Investor Relations and Public Relations.

And joining me today is Hisayuki Idekoba, President and CEO; and Junichi Arai, Executive Officer of the Corporate Planning Division. Jun will briefly go through the third quarter results we announced at 3:00 p.m. today and proceed to the Q&A session. The presentation we will use today is available on our IR website.

Please note that all comparisons during this conference call are year-over-year unless otherwise stated. As a reminder, we have applied a new definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EPS from this fiscal year. And the new definition is applied retrospectively to the FY 2021 for the comparison purposes.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jun.

Junichi Arai

Thank you for your participation today. I am Junichi Arai, Executive Officer of the Corporate Planning Division of Recruit Holdings. I will begin with the consolidated results of operations for the third quarter of FY 2022. Consolidated revenue was JPY880.1 billion, an increase of 18% as revenue in all segments, HR Technology, Matching & Solutions and Staffing increased.

Consolidated revenue increased by 6.5% on a constant currency basis. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 3.3 percentage points to 15.7% as adjusted EBITDA margin in

