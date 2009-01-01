Much of financial analysis consists of looking at the outcomes:
All of that stuff is great to look at, but today I want to examine real estate from a different angle: the underlying forces that govern these factors over the long run. Specifically, I want to look at the business models of the various property types with regard to whether it makes sense for a REIT to be in the space or if the property is just better off being owned by the end-user.
Essentially, we will be looking at whether this model is better:
Or this model?
Is the landlord a useless middleman that just adds cost to the supply chain or is there a sound reason to have this extra layer?
As with most things the answer is that it depends.
There are substantial advantages and disadvantages to adding the landlord layer into industry verticals and the net advantage or disadvantage varies greatly between sectors.
The greater the net advantage to having a landlord as part of the vertical the better that REIT subsector will tend to perform over the long run.
Here are some potential advantages to having the Landlord layer:
Below we walk through our thought process on what makes certain REIT subsectors stronger than others.
Perhaps the best example of this is roads. A road is valuable to thousands of people but not valuable enough to any individual person that they would be willing to individually bear the cost of paving and maintaining it.
This makes roads a natural shared infrastructure asset. The cost burden of the road is shared among entire communities (via taxes) and then the communities collectively benefit from that road. Certain sectors of real estate function in a similar fashion.
In each case, the ability to share the infrastructure between multiple users creates value for the third party owner of the real estate.
Hotels are the pinnacle of duration barrier to entry with hotel stays ranging from 1 day to a few months for extended stay hotels. With this length of stay it is simply not feasible for the tenant to own their own building in which to stay. Thus, the property is more efficiently owned by a third party rather than the user.
As such the third party owned hotel must exist and there must be some sort of margin to that third party owner so as to induce its existence.
Apartments arguably fall into this category as well. One could debate how long one has to live in one spot for homeownership to be viable, but in my opinion anything less than 2 years it is better to rent an apartment than to own due to selling costs and other frictions.
A tenant may not have the capital for their required infrastructure. This happens most frequently in the following sectors:
In addition to being costly, building infrastructure can take potentially many years with zoning and then the actual construction. In renting pre-existing real estate, the tenant can skip this delay.
Rather than existing in certain sectors this driver is more often consequent to growth frenzies. For example in 2020 and 2021 logistics companies wanted to rapidly expand their delivery networks so they rented up millions of square feet of industrial space. Most of the players involved could afford to build their own warehouses, but it was a race to get the most space the fastest, so they could not afford construction delays.
All of the above are reasons that it makes sense to have a landlord layer, but it's not purely beneficial. There are also costs involved to having the extra layer. Specifically:
Having a 3rd party owner requires the building be leased to the user. The efficiency with which this leasing is done is a big determinant of the success of the REIT sector. One of the key aspects to look at here is a push versus pull model.
It has changed over time as to which sectors are push versus pull, so I can only comment on how it exists as of today.
Push sectors:
Pull sectors:
Beyond leasing costs, having the landlord layer means there is another entity in the vertical and this entity has its own cost structure. This difficulty is unavoidable but there are 2 key ways to mitigate the damage:
There are many reasons to have a landlord layer within an industry vertical. The viability of this layer depends on the factors discussed above. In general the REIT sectors that have the cleanest business models are
In each case the strength is assuming standard or better occupancy. Oversupply can make any sector dangerous while undersupply can at least temporarily cause otherwise weak sectors to perform well.
So far, Portfolio Income Solutions subscribers consist largely of investment professionals, whether current or retired. That’s great, I love having an educated readership as they ask questions that challenge me to dig deeper. At the same time, I believe financial information should be available to all and that financial education is foundational to success in life. As such, I have launched REIT University, a new branch within Portfolio Income Solutions and am offering a large discount to those who want to learn. It contains a crash course in fundamental investment and goes deep into REIT specific analysis.
Grab a free trial and start learning today!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments