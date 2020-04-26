Tesla: Master Plan 3 And The Road To $10 Trillion Market Cap

Feb. 14, 2023 8:00 AM ET
Summary

  • Master Plan 1 was published in 2006. 10 years later, Tesla's market cap reached $34 billion.
  • Master Plan 2 was published in 2016. As of this writing, Tesla's market cap reached $623 billion, an 18-fold increase.
  • Master Plan 3 is set to be revealed on March 1st, laying the plan towards a $10 trillion market cap.
  • This will be a long and difficult road, but management has a track record of delivering what they promise.
  • Considering its durable competitive moats, strong financials, and technological megatrends, Tesla has what it takes to reach this status.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the epitome of an innovator, a disruptor.

It has been on my radar for quite some time but could not bear to buy the hype as its valuation was too crazy. Now, the stock has cratered, which got me interested

Tesla Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Tesla Original Roadster

Tesla Website — Roadster

Tesla Solar Panels

Tesla Website — Solar Panels

Megapack Installations in Sunlight

Tesla Website — Megapack

Solar panels and Megapacks on Kauai, Hawaii

Tesla Website — Solar Panels and Megapacks

Tesla Model S

Tesla Website — Model S

Tesla supercharge speed

Tesla Website — Supercharger Speed

Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Website — Cybertruck

Tesla Semi Delivery Event Keynote

Tesla Semi Delivery Event Keynote

Tesla Vision

Tesla Website — Vision

Surging Electric Vehicle Sales

Bloomberg

Electric Vehicle Sales Continue to Take Share

ARK Invest Big Ideas 2023

EV Market Share by country

The Driven

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Infographics

Strategic Market Research

SAE levels of driving automation

SAE

Autonomous driving market size

McKinsey

Autonomous Taxis Ark Invest

Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023

Solar PV claims the most installed power capacity worldwide by 2027, surpassing coal, natural gas and hydropower

IEA Renewables 2022

Global cumulative energy storage installations

BloombergNEF

Tesla Revenue

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Automotive Revenue

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla production and deliveries

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla ASP

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Services and Other

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla KPI

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Energy Generation and Storage

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla solar and storage deployment

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Gross Profit

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Per Car Metric

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Gross Margin by Segment

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Operating Profit

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Net Income

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

TSLA Profitability

TSLA FY2022 Q4 Investor Presentation

Tesla Balance Sheet

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla FCF

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Gigafactory Nevada expansion plan

Tesla FY2022 Q4 Investor Presentation

Tesla Earnings Surprise

Seeking Alpha

Tesla Insurance

Tesla Website — Insurance

Tesla FSD Beta

Tesla FY2022 Q4 Investor Presentation

Tesla market share

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Taxis

Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023

Tesla ASP vs Operating Margins

Tesla FY2022 Q4 Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Tesla valuation

Koyfin

Tesla DCF assumptions

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla DCF

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla DCF intrinsic value per share

Tesla Investor Relations and Author's Analysis

Tesla Price Targets

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global Auto Sales may have peaked in 2017

Ark Invest Big Ideas 2023

Elon Musk Master Plan 3

Twitter

My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

