SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 13, 2023 11:20 PM ETSkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.24K Followers

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McAdams - Investor Relations

Thomas Sonderman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Steve Manko - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Krish Sankar - Cowen & Company

Raji Gill - Needham & Company

Natalia Winkler - Jefferies

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Richard Shannon - Craig Hallum

Operator

Please standby, we’re about to begin. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the SkyWater Technology Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and please be advised that this call is being recorded. After the speakers' prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

And at this time, I'll turn things over to Ms. Claire McAdams, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. McAdams, please go ahead.

Claire McAdams

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon and welcome to SkyWater's fourth quarter fiscal 2022 conference call. With me on the call today from SkyWater are Thomas Sonderman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Manko, Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind you that our call is being webcast live on Skywater's Investor Relations website at ir.skywatertechnology.com. The webcast will be available for replay shortly after the call concludes. On our IR website, we have also posted an investor slide presentation to accompany today's call.

During the call, any statements made about our future financial results and business are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our earnings release filed on Form 8-K today our fiscal 202110-K filed on March 10 of last year and subsequent 10-Q filings. All

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.