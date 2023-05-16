Kimco Provides Weak 2023 Guidance, But Shares Remain Undervalued

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.12K Followers

Summary

  • Kimco delivered excellent 2022 results, and a relatively decent Q4. What was somewhat disappointing was the weak 2023 guidance.
  • The company should significantly benefit from the Albertsons monetization, and its strong balance sheet positions the company well to invest in growth.
  • Shares appear undervalued, with a well-covered and attractive dividend yield, and trading at low P/FFO and P/CFO multiples.
Whole Foods

LPETTET

After reviewing Kimco's (NYSE:KIM) Q4 and full-year 2022 results, we maintain our opinion that shares are undervalued. The REIT saw strong leasing activity, which produced an increase in occupancy and positive leasing spreads, but same-site NOI growth was disappointing and higher interest expense

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.12K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.