Suburban Propane Partners: Steady Q1, Further Expansion Into RNG

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.26K Followers

Summary

  • SPH delivered a strong start to fiscal 2023 with Q1/23 revenues of $397.5 million and $0.71 in EPS.
  • Suburban also expanded in the RNG market by purchasing 2 existing plants for $190 million. Without associated financials, it is hard to judge the quality of the transaction.
  • SPH maintained its quarterly distribution of $0.325.
Gas station fuel tank

Marina113

Overall, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) continues to be a beacon of stability in a volatile macro environment. The underlying business continues to perform well, with 3.3% volume growth in Q1/2023 and $0.71 / share in EPS.

Looking forward, the large

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.26K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.