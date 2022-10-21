Guess: Time To Reconsider Perspectives Against The Backdrop Of Macro Headwinds

Feb. 14, 2023 2:20 AM ETGuess', Inc. (GES)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
78 Followers

Summary

  • The company's revenue continues to be under pressure due to macro headwinds.
  • I expect apparel consumer spending pressure to continue in 2023.
  • The company is still trading below the fair level, but I do not see catalysts for further growth.

Black Friday sale.

ArtistGNDphotography

Introduction

Guess (NYSE:GES) shares have risen 2.5% YTD. Since my publication on October 21, 2022, the stock is up 36%, outperforming the S&P index, which posted an 8.7% gain. Due to rising stocks, continued pressure from inflation, macro data updates and a

Personal expenditures

bea.gov (Personal expenditures)

Personal calculations

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

Personal calculations

Forecasts (Personal calculations)

Personal calculations

DCF model (Personal calculations)

Personal calculations

Multiples (Personal calculations)

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
78 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.