Fastly Q4 Earnings Could Be A Turning Point

Feb. 14, 2023 7:30 AM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Fastly surged before Q4 earnings on Wednesday.
  • Newly appointed CEO and management have been focused on the areas that needed improvement.
  • FSLY's Q4 will be the first signal if any of these initiatives are panning out.
Media And Government Websites Temporarily Offline

Leon Neal

Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) surged on Monday just 2 days before reporting Q4 earnings and after Bank of America (BAC) raised its price target nearly 60% to $16.

Before we get into the broader outlook for Fastly, let's take a look

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.