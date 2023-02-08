World Equity ETFs Attracted The Largest Net Inflows So Far This Year

Feb. 14, 2023 2:00 AM ET
Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • The average equity and taxable fixed income fund is up 6.85% and 2.50%, respectively, year to date through the Refinitiv Lipper fund-flows week ended February 8, 2023.
  • On the equity side, the world equity funds macro classification (+7.69% YTD, including ETFs) remained at the top of the leaderboard.
  • As might be expected during a market rally that has recently favored technology and growth issues, Global Science & Technology Funds (+17.71%) posted the strongest returns in the equity universe YTD.

Close up of businessman hand holding to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

What a difference a few months can make. After suffering their worst calendar year returns since at least 2008, the average equity and taxable fixed income fund is up 6.85% and 2.50%, respectively, year to date through the Refinitiv

Total return % equity funds

Equity funds vs. ETFs estimated net flows

taxable fixed income

Fixed income funds vs. ETFs estimated net flows

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.56K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.