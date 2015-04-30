Why Canada's Housing Market May Avoid Significant Declines This Year

Feb. 14, 2023 1:55 AM ETBMQWF, IUSPF
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • Canada's housing market may have reached a bottom.
  • Why systemic declines aren't likely in Canadian housing.
  • Higher rates may not lead to a sharp decline for housing.

New houses along a street in a housing development on a sunny autumn day

AlbertPego/iStock via Getty Images

The Bank of Canada has signaled a pause in future rate hikes for now. But there are concerns about the impact the run-up in rates may have on housing down the road. Greg Bonnell speaks with Francis

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.81K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.