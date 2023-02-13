Sims Limited (SMSMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 14, 2023 1:57 AM ETSims Limited (SMSMY), SMUPF
Sims Limited (OTCPK:SMSMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alistair Field - Group CEO and Managing Director

Stephen Mikkelsen - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Owen Birrell - RBC

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Megan Kirby-Lewis - Barronjoey

Cheng Jiang - Bank of America

Lee Power - UBS

Paul McTaggart - Citigroup

Daniel Kang - CLSA

Anderson Chow - Jarden Group

Kai Erman - Jefferies

Peter Wilson - Credit Suisse

Scott Ryall - Rimor Equity Research

Operator

Welcome to the Sims Limited Half Year Results Release. Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about financial conditions, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects for Sims Limited. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those experienced or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those risk factors can be found on the company's website, www.simsltd.com.

As a reminder, Sims Limited is domiciled in Australia, and all references to currency are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

I would now like to hand the call over to Alistair Field, Group CEO and Managing Director of Sims Limited.

Alistair Field

Thank you, and good morning for the presentation of the FY '23 half year results for Sims. Joining me on today's call is the Group Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Mikkelsen. The slide presentation that we will run through has been lodged with the ASX, along with the results release. The agenda for today is that I will run through a general overview of performance and the highlights. I'll then hand over to Stephen, who will take us through our financial results before I take a closer look at the green steel momentum. I will conclude with the outlook in the short term and macro trends. Following that, there will be time for Q&A.

