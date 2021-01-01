AMD: Data Centers Remain Robust

Summary

  • AMD's client segment showed a 51% YoY drop, but data centers and embedded chips showed growth.
  • AMD continues to produce more chips than it sells, leading to significant inventory growth and the client segment moving to operating profit loss.
  • We expect data centers and embedded chips to show YoY growth, but the client segment is not likely to recover until mid-2023.
  • The situation in the PC and notebook market remains fragile amid high tech oversupply and a longer technology replacement chain, so we believe it is not the right time to buy AMD stock.

Investment Thesis

The decline in real income is negatively affecting one of AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) main markets - PCs and notebooks. In Q4 2022, the market accelerated its decline to 28% YoY, and according to various forecasts in 2023, it

AMD's CPU market share was 35.2% in Q4 2022 versus 33.6% in Q3 2022. Q1 2023 sees AMD's market share growth to 35.5% due to the launch of the latest Ryzen 7000 processors and Ryzen 7045 mobile processors.

CPU Benchmarks

As a result of the segment revenue revision, we have revised AMD's 2023 total revenue forecast downwards from $26.5 bn (+12.2% YoY) to $24.9 bn (+5.5% YoY), and 2024 total revenue forecast downwards from $32.5 bn (+22.6% YoY) to $30.3 bn (+21.7% YoY).

Invest Heroes

We have revised our EBITDA forecast downwards from $8055 mln (+34% YoY) to $4817 mln (-11% YoY) for 2023 and from $10109 mln (+25% YoY) to $6661 mln (+38% YoY) for 2024 due to the following factors:

Invest Heroes

HOLD

Invest Heroes

